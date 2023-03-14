Video
Imran leads PTI rally in Lahore after govt grants permission

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

LAHORE, Mar 13:  PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading an election rally from Lahore's Zaman Park to Data Darbar after the local administration granted permission for it.

The rally was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed after the party failed to get relief either from the Election Commission or the Lahore High Court against the caretaker Punjab government's order of imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital.

The interim Punjab government had imposed Section 144 citing a Pakistan Super League match in the Qaddafi Stadium and a marathon race in the city.

However, in a notification on Sunday, the administration had allowed the PTI to take out the public rally on Monday but mentioned that it would carry "high-security risk due to the general and specific threats against political gatherings and previous instance of attack on the ex-prime minister".

The permission was given after an undertaking by the organiser to the "effect that in case of any untoward incident he shall be held responsible". The notification had also barred speeches against the constitutional offices, including the military and judiciary.    DAWN


