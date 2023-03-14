Video
Xi could visit Putin, speak to Zelenskiy next week

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

KYIV, Mar 13: Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, while Moscow and Kyiv both reported intense fighting in the war's bloodiest battle over the eastern city of Bakhmut.

A visit by Xi next week, days after he secured a third term as China's leader, would come sooner than previously expected. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has already publicly invited Xi to Moscow without specifying a date, would be likely to portray it as a show of support for Russia's war on Ukraine.

The sources briefed on the matter declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Kremlin declined to comment.

On the ground, both sides described relentless fighting in Bakhmut, a small ruined city in eastern Ukraine that has become the main focus of a Russian winter campaign involving hundreds of thousands of freshly conscripted reservists and mercenaries.

Kyiv announced last week that it had decided to defend Bakhmut rather than withdraw. Russian forces led by the Wagner private army have captured the eastern part of the city but have so far failed to encircle it.    REUTERS


