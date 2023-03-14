Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India extend Test dominance over Australia with series win

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

AHMEDABAD, MAR 13: India won their fourth series in a row against Australia after a fourth and final Test lit up by an epic 186 by Virat Kohli ended in a draw on Monday in Ahmedabad.

The hosts won the series 2-1 and the world's two top-ranked teams will do battle again on June 7-11 at The Oval in the World Test Championship final.

Even before the players shook hands on day five, India knew they had reached the WTC decider thanks to New Zealand's thrilling last-ball win over Sri Lanka earlier in the day.

It will be India's second successive WTC final, having lost the inaugural edition to New Zealand in 2021.

Australia reached 175-2 in their second innings in the final session of play at the world's biggest cricket stadium when the players of both teams called it a day.

"We do understand the importance of this series and the opposition. Lot of hard work has gone into this," India skipper Rohit Sharma said.

Coach Rahul Dravid told broadcaster Star Sports: "It was a really hard-fought series, there were moments where we were put under extreme pressure by a really good cricket team and we responded."
India similarly lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home in 2017 and then beat the Australians in their own back yard in 2018-19 and 2020-21, each time 2-1.

Travis Head (90) and Marnus Labuschagne (63 not out) snuffed out India's push for a victory on the final day with a stand of 139 after nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann fell early for six.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India extend Test dominance over Australia with series win
9th GPH Golf Tournament held
Uncapped Zakir named for ODIs against Ireland
Williamson leads NZ to last-ball win over SL
Bangladesh make auspicious start in Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi
Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi inaugurated
Women's Franchise Football League likely from May
Tigers frantic to sweep World Champs England cleanly


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft