Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

9th GPH Golf Tournament held

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

9th GPH Golf Tournament held

9th GPH Golf Tournament held

CHATTOGRAM, March 13: The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the 9th GPH Golf Tournament was held at Bhatiari Golf and Country Club on Sunday. Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, President of Bhatiari Golf and Country Club and GOC of 24 Infantry Division was present as the chief guest.

In his speech as the chief guest, Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim mentioned that the contribution of GPH's modern technology in building the country's infrastructure and expressed his gratitude to GPH Steel for sponsoring this tournament for the 9th time.

Special Guest GPH Group Chairman Mohammad Jahangir Alam said 'GPH has started production of BUET tested Quantum B-600-C-R steel re-bar for the first time which is stronger than any other rod in the market and will reduce rod consumption by 16%-30%.' Besides, other construction costs including labor will also be reduced and the quality of construction will be improved along with the increase in floor space and reduce the deadload of the building.

GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul, Bhatiary Golf and Country Club Vice President (Admin & Finance) Brigadier General Kazi Iftekharul Alam, along with senior officials of BGCC and GPH Ispat were also present in the closing ceremony.

200 local and foreign golfers participated in the tournament. Professor Niladri Dey became the champion and Lieutenant Colonel Mujibur Rahman became the runner-up in the tournament.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India extend Test dominance over Australia with series win
9th GPH Golf Tournament held
Uncapped Zakir named for ODIs against Ireland
Williamson leads NZ to last-ball win over SL
Bangladesh make auspicious start in Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi
Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi inaugurated
Women's Franchise Football League likely from May
Tigers frantic to sweep World Champs England cleanly


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft