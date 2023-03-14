

9th GPH Golf Tournament held



CHATTOGRAM, March 13: The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the 9th GPH Golf Tournament was held at Bhatiari Golf and Country Club on Sunday. Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, President of Bhatiari Golf and Country Club and GOC of 24 Infantry Division was present as the chief guest.In his speech as the chief guest, Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim mentioned that the contribution of GPH's modern technology in building the country's infrastructure and expressed his gratitude to GPH Steel for sponsoring this tournament for the 9th time.Special Guest GPH Group Chairman Mohammad Jahangir Alam said 'GPH has started production of BUET tested Quantum B-600-C-R steel re-bar for the first time which is stronger than any other rod in the market and will reduce rod consumption by 16%-30%.' Besides, other construction costs including labor will also be reduced and the quality of construction will be improved along with the increase in floor space and reduce the deadload of the building.GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul, Bhatiary Golf and Country Club Vice President (Admin & Finance) Brigadier General Kazi Iftekharul Alam, along with senior officials of BGCC and GPH Ispat were also present in the closing ceremony.200 local and foreign golfers participated in the tournament. Professor Niladri Dey became the champion and Lieutenant Colonel Mujibur Rahman became the runner-up in the tournament.