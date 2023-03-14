

Uncapped Zakir named for ODIs against Ireland



The 37 years old already bid adieu to Test cricket and is not considered for T20i format against England, now remained unconsidered for 50-over format, who scored 31, 32 and eight runs in three ODI matches against England.



Left arm spinner Taijul Islam, who picked up six wickets against England was also dropped alongside unlucky Shamim Patwari. Shamim had been in the squad and was not considered in the playing eleven for once before being dropped.



The BCB however, explained these drops as 'rest' to test the pipe-line, though there have one uncapped name only and that is Zakir Hossain, who was awarded national cap for red ball games in December against India.



Yasir Ali Rabbi, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed made comeback.



Ireland national cricket team now in Bangladesh to play three ODIs, as many T20i matches and one Test.



The three ODIs are slated for March 18, 20 and 23 respectively before which the visitors will play a warm-up match on March 15. International Cricket Stadium (SICS), Sylhet will host all the one-dayers.



SQUAD

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Zakir Hasan.



