Bangladesh make auspicious start in Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi

Defending champions Bangladesh made an auspicious start in the 3rd edition of Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi tournament with a facile 50-22 points victory over European opponent Poland in their opening group A match held at national volleyball stadium in the city's Paltan.



Bangladesh had to overcome their initial lapses with total teamwork as the host side were trailed 14-11 at the end of the first half. Skipper Tuhin Tarafder led the way of recovery with his impressive performance and soon Bangladesh raiders and the defence were firing full cylinders. Bangladesh added 36 points in the second half and finished the match with high.



Tuhin Tarafder, the captain of Bangladesh team, was adjudged man of the match and also received Taka 10000.00.



Talking to the pressmen in the post match, Tuhin said initially they took the match lightly that sent them to the danger, but the teammates got united at the right time and staged a brilliant fight back at the end.



He said six players made their debut so they were a bit nervous. The Bangladesh skipper said they have regained the confidence and looking forward to face Argentina in their next match.

Tuhin said they beat Argentina in the World Cup but now he hopes some strong resistance from Argentina this time. BSS

