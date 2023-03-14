

Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi inaugurated

Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi had started with pomp and splendour in Dhaka on Monday.

An array of lights and vibrating colours marked the vibrant opening ceremony held at the National Volleyball Stadium at Paltan Ground in the city.



The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Hasan Mahmud inaugurated the 12-team eight-day meet, as the chief guest. Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, the President of the Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation and the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police presided over the program. Habibur Rahman, the General Secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation and the Add. IG of Bangladesh Police, Gazi Mozammel Huq, the Joint Secretary of the Federation were also present on the occasion.



The Minister for Information and Broadcasting thanked the Federation for uplifting the image of the national game of Bangladesh.



"The way Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation has expanded the horizon of Kabaddi is really laudable, 12 teams across the globe are participating in the tournament and it's a great job, I express my sincere thanks as a citizen and a member of the cabinet for organising the meet, our honourable Prime Minister is a sports lover, She cheers every success of Bangladesh sports, I have every belief that with the time this tournament will continue to grow bigger," said Mahmud.



The cultural presentation reflecting all the 12 participant countries was hugely applauded by the capacity audience of the venue.



