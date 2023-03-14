Women's Franchise Football League likely from May

Bangladesh women's football is stepping into a new era as the Bangladesh Women's Super League, a Franchise Football league, is likely to kick off for the first time in history in May.



BFF on Monday unveiled the tournament's logo at a five-star hotel in Dhaka.



However, the date and team have not been fixed. It is expected that the tournament will be played with the participation of five to six teams.



Football's highest governing body in the country, the BFF will announce the rules of the team and date in a press conference soon.



The tournament will be arranged by K-Sports under the supervision of the BFF.

