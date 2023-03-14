Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women's Franchise Football League likely from May

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh women's football is stepping into a new era as the Bangladesh Women's Super League, a Franchise Football league, is likely to kick off for the first time in history in May.
 
BFF on Monday unveiled the tournament's logo at a five-star hotel in Dhaka.

However, the date and team have not been fixed. It is expected that the tournament will be played with the participation of five to six teams.

Football's highest governing body in the country, the BFF will announce the rules of the team and date in a press conference soon.

The tournament will be arranged by K-Sports under the supervision of the BFF.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India extend Test dominance over Australia with series win
9th GPH Golf Tournament held
Uncapped Zakir named for ODIs against Ireland
Williamson leads NZ to last-ball win over SL
Bangladesh make auspicious start in Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi
Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi inaugurated
Women's Franchise Football League likely from May
Tigers frantic to sweep World Champs England cleanly


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft