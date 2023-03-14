

Tigers frantic to sweep World Champs England cleanly



The match will commence at 3:00pm (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.



Bangladesh are possible to test their side bench today. Uncapped Tanvir Ahmed, wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan and Rejaur Rahman Raja are yet to be seen in action in this series. They are likely to play today. Tanvir is possible to play in place of Nasum Ahmed while Sohan will succeed Liton Das and Raja can be seen in place of either Taskin Ahmed or Mustafizur Rahman.



The Tigers will get another brand new opening pair in case of Liton's rest. Either Towhid Hridoy or Mehidy Miraz will join with Rony Talukdar while Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain are the automatic choices for next positions.



Hasan Mahmud, who had been phenomenal in the series so far and picked up the wicket of English skipper Josh Buttler in both the earlier meets is the third paceman in the troop.



England on the contrary, have been struggling with their batting line up. None of their top-order batters could show resistance against Shakib, Miraz, Taskin. Star players of the game like Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes were seen vulnerable against the Tigers.



However, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer will be playing as specialist bowlers for England.



