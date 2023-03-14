‘Govt providing all-out support to draw investment’ Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said the government is providing all-out support to draw investment in the country.





"An investment-friendly atmosphere is prevailing in Bangladesh as the government has achieved a remarkable progress in its communication sector," he said.





Dastagir made the remarks while addressing a session titled 'US$ 100 billion income from the garment sector and way forward' on the second day of the Bangladesh Business Summit, organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday.





He said said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a business-friendly one and she has provided all-out support for the RMG sector.





"When the world was paralysed due to coronavirus pandemic, the premier provided Taka 5,000 crore for the RMG sector aiming to keep it operational. Our export growth continues to rise. I hope we will be able to earn US$ 100 billion by exporting garment products abroad," he said.





The textiles and jute minister said on global context, energy price is being adjusted to resolve the ongoing economic crisis.





As gas supply to the country's industrial sector has increased, gas shortage in industries will be resolved within next couples of days, and factories and industries will get more gas, he said.





Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) executive president Mohammad Hatem, former BGMEA and FBCCI president Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) president Mohammad Ali Khokon, BTMA director Azizur R Chowdhury, BGMEA director Asif Ashraf and Walmart senior director Sridevi Kalavakolanu were, among others, present. �BSS