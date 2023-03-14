SUST, Robi to collaborate on apps development

The National app store of Bangladesh pioneered by Robi, bdapps, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) to facilitate collaboration with the University on apps development.





Robi General Manager Salah Uddin and SUST Head of Department of CSE Professor MD Masum recently signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at the University premise in Sylhet, says a press release.







Under the MoU, bdapps and SUST plan to collaborate in organizing different events on ICT. In addition, bdapps will encourage students to submit all the android app projects relevant to courses on bdapps. The developers from the University who are on bdapps will get access to university lab and other facilities.







SUST teachers Professor Mohammad Shahidur Rahman, PhD, SMIEEE, Department of CSE, Professor Dr. Md Forhad Rabbi, SMIEEE, Department of CSE, SUST, and Robi Manager Rezwan Arefin, bdapps Business Engagement Lead Md Altamis Nabil were also present on the occasion.







bdapps is now collaborating with all the Universities of Sylhet. In addition to SUST, bdapps has recently signed separate MoUs with Leading University, Metropolitan University, and RTM Al-Kabir Technical University of Sylhet to bolster its position as the epicenter for innovative mobile application development in the country.