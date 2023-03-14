4,500 hectares brought under jute farming in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, March 13: A total of 4,500 hectares of land were brought under Jute cultivation in all seven upazilas of the district with a production target of 56,935 bales of jute during the current season.





Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources said the soil of the district, specially Singair, Manikganj Sadar and Saturia upazila, is suitable for jute cultivation.





The DAE sources said cultivation of jute has been increasing every year as growers are getting fair prices for their products, adding that the cultivation of Jute has already been completed in the district.





The DAE office has taken programmes to distribute quality seeds of 'Tosha Jute' free of cost as special incentives among 3000 poor and marginal farmers of the district to boost the cultivation of Jute in all seven upazilas of the district during the current season, official sources said.





Deputy director of DAE Abu Muhammad Enayetullah said the government has taken massive programmes to increase the cultivation and production of Jute and ensure the reasonable prices of jute. �BSS