Arabian Food Festival begins at Peninsula Chittagong CHATTOGRAM, March 13: With the creativity to provide the food lovers with different flavors and aroma of the Arab food, Peninsula hotel Chattogram introduced the Arabic Food Festival 'Aroma of Arabia' started from Sunday.





The food festival was inaugurated by Sumedha Gunawardana, the General Manager of The Peninsula Chittagong, with the presence of all the heads of departments and associates.





With the wide spread of authentic Arabian food named few among them are Dajaj al Faham, Roubian Mashwi, Arabic Rocca Salad, Salata Haloumi, Kibbeh Bil Shaniya, Molokia Dajaj, Batata Harra will available in the Aroma of Arabia.





Marketing Department Executive of Peninsula Nafisa Tasnim Prema said: "'We offering a mouthwatering variety of International Cuisines on their relish buffet feast to satisfy the taste buds of the foodies, with assortments of rich delicious desserts, the finest live station providing fresh tender grilled meat and fishes and also some special dishes crafted with passion by our renowned International Chef."





The food festival will run till March 18 next with Buy 1 Get 1 Free Dinner Buffet offer, only at Tk 3200 (per person) all-inclusive.