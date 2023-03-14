CMP to get healthcare service from Ever Care Hospital CHATTOGRAM, March 13: A corporate health care agreement was signed between Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) and Evercare Hospital Chattogram at CMP's Conference Hall on Sunday.





Under corporate social responsibility, Ever Care Hospital Chattogram has come forward to sign the agreement to provide good healthcare to policemen and their family members. CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy was the chief guest at the signing ceremony.





CMP Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Faisal Mahmood, CMP Additional Commissioner (Administration and Finance) MA Masood, CMP Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) AS Mahtab Uddin, CPM Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Md Abdul Warish and other senior officials including representatives of Ever Care Hospital were also present on the occasion.