Union Bank inks deal with BREB Union Bank inks deal with BREB

Union Bank Ltd has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) recently, says a press release.





Under this agreement all customers of Rural Electricity Samity of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board will be able to pay electricity bill through Mobile or Online Banking at all Branches and Sub-Branches of the Union Bank Ltd.







Md. Nazrul Islam, Deputy Managing Director of Union Bank Limited and Md. Abdul Hai, Secretary of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Dipankar Biswas, Member (Finance) of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board,







Besides, Md. Hossain Patwary, Controller (Finance and Accounts) of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Boardand, Md. Shahriar Rauf, In-Charge of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the Union Bank Limited and high officials of both organizations were present on the occasion.