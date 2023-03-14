Video
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 7:56 AM
Agrani Bank Mymensingh circle holds Managers' Confce

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Agrani Bank Mymensingh circle holds Managers’ Confce

Agrani Bank Mymensingh circle holds Managers’ Confce

Agrani Bank Ltd's Mymensingh Circle Managers' Conference-2023 was held recently with the aim of raising various business indicators at desired level in 2023.

The conference was organised by the bank's Mymensingh Circle at Sayed Nazrul Islam Conference Hall, Bangladesh Agricultural University on Sunday. It was  inaugurated by Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md. Murshedul Kabir, says a press release.

The conference was presided over by General Manager of Mymensingh Circle Rubana Pervin.

Along with the special guest, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Anwarul Islam, General Manager (Credit) Md. Shamsul Alam, all circle executives and Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Tangail zonal heads and branch managers were present.

Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir reviewed the business performance of the bank in 2022.

At the same time he gave special directives to reduce classified loans in 2023, increase deposits, achieve the target of operating profit and further improve customer service standards.




