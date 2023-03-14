SIBL awarded brilliant students

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) awarded children of the bank's employees for their brilliant results in the SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations in 2020 and 2021 respectively.





Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest and handed over crests, certificates and cash rewards to students for their achievements, says a press release.





Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme while Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Human Resources Division, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Divisional Heads, senior executives and parents of the students were present at the event.