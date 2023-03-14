BASIC Bank celebrates Int’l Women's Day

BASIC Bank Ltd celebrated International Women's Day in line with the women's day theme 'Digital: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality'.





On the occasion, Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank honored women colleagues by cutting a cake at bank's Banani branch in the capital recently, says a press release.





Deputy Managing Director Md. Abdur Rahim presided over the programme.







Abu Md. Mofazzal and Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Deputy Managing Directors, ASM Rowshanul Haque, Md. Ismail, Md. Momenul Hoque, General Managers, Helena Parveen, Deputy General Manager and Convener of the Women's Day celebration committee, Razia Khatun, Assistant General Manager and head of Banani branch and other senior officials, staffs were also present at the ceremony.







Speakers said International Women's Day is being celebrated with dignity aiming at establishing equal rights and more participation of women in all spheres of development.







Women executive and officers of the bank performed patriotic songs and recited poems on the occasion.