Luxury brands turning to BD for high-value apparels

Luxury fashion brands are turning to Bangladesh as a reliable supply source even amidst global supply chain disruption induced by Covid pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.





High-end brands such as Hugo Boss AG are seeking out business opportunities, with their top officials visiting Bangladesh to explore business potential, a development that indicates the world's attention is gradually shifting towards the South Asian nation.





Atique Monir, COO of Fakir Fashion Ltd, one of the country's leading knitwear factories based in Narayanganj, said, "A four-member team of Hugo Boss, including its senior vice president (buying), has visited our factory to find out business opportunities with us."





BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said a number of international luxury fashion brands are shifting their orders to Bangladesh from China and Vietnam.





"Bangladeshi suppliers gained the confidence of global buyers amid a supply chain disruption caused by Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic. We are already receiving some high-value orders," he added.





US fashion brands are transferring their orders to Bangladesh from China due to geopolitical issues, as they find Bangladesh a reliable supplier, said BGMEA president.





He also said Bangladeshi factories previously could not avail orders of jackets priced above $25 a piece, but now they are producing jackets, Free On Board (FOB) price of each is $100. The FOB price of exports and imports of goods is the value of goods at exporter's customs frontier.





Meanwhile, Bitopi Group is producing formal pants and denim pants for Ralph Lauren. A top official of the company said the group is also in talks with Hugo Boss to start doing business with them.







Envoy Textile Limited, the world's first LEED platinum-certified mills officials said the company is developing denim fabrics for Ralph Lauren's suppliers in three Bangladeshi garments factories.





"Producing fabrics for Ralph Lauren means the mills have business with some brands, those adhere to a certain standard," he added.





Dutch fashion brand G-Star RAW is scheduled to source about two lakh pieces of outerwear worth around $10 million from Bangladeshi manufacturer Snowtex Outerwear Ltd, said G-Star Regional Operations Manager Shafiur Rahman.





"It will be their [Snowtex] third season with us. This journey started with an order of about 1.33 lakh pieces," he said, adding, "We can proudly say Snowtex is getting rightful returns for its efforts.





"We find that they have the capabilities to produce our products as per our requirements.







And, after doing business with us for two seasons, this year they have surprisingly developed large parts of our salesman samples within 35 days which used to take 55 days."







The retailer also imports 1 million pieces of jeans, which are worth about $20 million, from Bangladesh in a year. Genesis Denim is the only Bangladeshi denim exporter working with the Dutch fashion brand for the last 10 years.

Many things matched the brand requirements expressing optimism that the Germany-based luxury fashion brand will start doing business with his company in the coming days, he said.