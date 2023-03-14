Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Kuwait Airways honours 20 top travel agencies

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Correspondent

Kuwait Airways honours 20 top travel agencies

Kuwait Airways honours 20 top travel agencies

Kuwait Airways' General Sales Agent in Bangladesh Total Air Services Ltd. awarded 20 top travel agencies recently at the "Annual Agent Conference 2023".

During the event Kuwait Airways CEO Maen Mahmoud Razouqi was virtually connected to give his speech. The CEO highlighted that Kuwait Airways always prefer such engagement with partners to work closer and there is nothing much important to grow beyond excellence as Kuwait Airways.

The Strategy of transformation is to work hand in hand among partners towards the globe. Obviously, Bangladesh has been an important destination of Kuwait Airways success in 2022 and carried over 190 thousand passengers in around more than 770 flights with an average of 9 frequency in a week.

Razouqi believes with strong support of all agents and stake holders Kuwait airways will achieve the business targets of 2023 and onward.

The CEO wish to seat in person with stake holders in near future for better understanding of their need and what needs to be done from their side. He also participated in an open question and answer session.

He said such event is just a beginning. Kuwait Airways will continue to grow stronger working together with all and will always make sure in service delivery that "Customer First".

All customers who flew in and out from Bangladesh in 2022 and those who will travel in 2023 are the most important assets of Kuwait airways. It wants to be innovative, creative and also want to very open for any positive change that comes from customers and stake holders.

He also gave some light on Kuwait airways performance last year and said "Alhamdulillah Kuwait Airways managed to meet all our objectives across the board and saw a big growth from 2021 to 2022.

But the major challenge is 2023. Our ambition is to continue double digit growth. As a company in terms of carrying passengers to Kuwait or via Kuwait to fly to new destinations in Europe specifically and we understand there is a lot of opportunity to connect Dhaka via Kuwait to Europe.

 We are also considering additional frequencies in other parts of the US." Razouqi said and expressed his excitement that in the upcoming months of 2023 Bangladesh will make significant contribution.

Razouqi said he is very keen to visit Bangladesh personally and looking for the right time to meet stake holders and regulators and decision makers of aviation industry to explain Kuwait Airways goals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline ready for inauguration
Water treatment firm Goshu Kohsan starts BD journey
HSBC rescues British arm of stricken Silicon Valley Bank
Remittance inflow in first 10 days of March stands at $682m
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh-Middle East shipping service launched
JMI Group celebrates Int'l Women's Day


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft