Kuwait Airways honours 20 top travel agencies Kuwait Airways' General Sales Agent in Bangladesh Total Air Services Ltd. awarded 20 top travel agencies recently at the "Annual Agent Conference 2023".





During the event Kuwait Airways CEO Maen Mahmoud Razouqi was virtually connected to give his speech. The CEO highlighted that Kuwait Airways always prefer such engagement with partners to work closer and there is nothing much important to grow beyond excellence as Kuwait Airways.







The Strategy of transformation is to work hand in hand among partners towards the globe. Obviously, Bangladesh has been an important destination of Kuwait Airways success in 2022 and carried over 190 thousand passengers in around more than 770 flights with an average of 9 frequency in a week.







Razouqi believes with strong support of all agents and stake holders Kuwait airways will achieve the business targets of 2023 and onward.





The CEO wish to seat in person with stake holders in near future for better understanding of their need and what needs to be done from their side. He also participated in an open question and answer session.







He said such event is just a beginning. Kuwait Airways will continue to grow stronger working together with all and will always make sure in service delivery that "Customer First".







All customers who flew in and out from Bangladesh in 2022 and those who will travel in 2023 are the most important assets of Kuwait airways. It wants to be innovative, creative and also want to very open for any positive change that comes from customers and stake holders.







He also gave some light on Kuwait airways performance last year and said "Alhamdulillah Kuwait Airways managed to meet all our objectives across the board and saw a big growth from 2021 to 2022.







But the major challenge is 2023. Our ambition is to continue double digit growth. As a company in terms of carrying passengers to Kuwait or via Kuwait to fly to new destinations in Europe specifically and we understand there is a lot of opportunity to connect Dhaka via Kuwait to Europe.







We are also considering additional frequencies in other parts of the US." Razouqi said and expressed his excitement that in the upcoming months of 2023 Bangladesh will make significant contribution.







Razouqi said he is very keen to visit Bangladesh personally and looking for the right time to meet stake holders and regulators and decision makers of aviation industry to explain Kuwait Airways goals.