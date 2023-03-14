Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Overall inflation rose by 8.78pc in February: BBS

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

The inflation rose again in February after five consecutive months of declining trend amid depreciation of taka against US dollar.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), food inflation also increased along with overall inflation. However, non-food inflation remained unchanged.

The statistic shows that overall inflation rose by 8.78 percent in February. In January, overall price inflation was 8.57 percent.

In February, 8.19 percent of inflation was in food and 9.98 percent in non-food products. At that time, there was a 7.98 percent inflation in food products and 9.61 percent in non-food products in the city.

In August last year, inflation rose to over 9 percent. That rate of inflation was the highest in the last 11.9 years (144 months). In May 2011, the highest rate of inflation was 10.20 percent. Then inflation never exceeded 9 percent.

After August 2022, the inflation rate continued to decline again. In January this year, it decreased by 8.57 percent.

On the other hand, according to the latest inflation estimates, inflationary pressure is still higher in rural areas than in urban areas.

In February, the overall inflation rate in urban areas was 8.75 percent, while in rural areas it was calculated at 8.80 percent. In addition to overall inflation, the rate of inflation in rural areas was higher in both the food and non-food sectors.

Meanwhile, prices of goods in the market saw an increasing trend even though the inflation rate decreased according to the government in the last few months.

Even the cost of broiler chicken, one of the major sources of protein for low-income people, has risen above the bicentennial mark. As a result, common people are not in comfort zone for many days, said SM Nazer Hossain, vice-president Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

While prices of most commodities in the market have risen in recent weeks,  but the prices for a number of commodities that have fallen is very small.

In such a situation, the statistics of the increase in the inflation rate were published in February.

Eggs, broiler chicken, and cultured fish are key protein sources for millions of limited-income groups of people in the country. But the people of lower-income groups are cutting intake of these protein-rich foods because of rising prices to adjust to their limited income, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline ready for inauguration
Water treatment firm Goshu Kohsan starts BD journey
HSBC rescues British arm of stricken Silicon Valley Bank
Remittance inflow in first 10 days of March stands at $682m
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bangladesh-Middle East shipping service launched
JMI Group celebrates Int'l Women's Day


Latest News
Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up for Ireland ODIs
Media's role in elections very important: CEC
Bangladesh Archery team to fly for Chinese Taipei Tuesday early hour
Two held with Yaba pills in Khulna
DCs asked to monitor markets strictly during Ramadan
BNP is involved in attack on Panchagarh Ahmadiyyas: Quader
Fire at Dhaka slum under control
Mitu murder case: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others
9th GPH Golf Tournament held in Chattogram
Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on Mar 17
Most Read News
4 killed after microbus catches fire falling into M'singh ditch
Around 300 sued over RU clashes
Ramadan office timing 9am to 3.30pm
RAB arrests top leader amomg 9 militants in Bandarban
Ex-Speaker Jamiruddin Sircar fined over Tk 27 lakh in ACC case
Arabian Food Festival begins in Ctg
Army officer killed, two injured as separatists open fire in Bandarban
Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised
Classes, exams at RU from Tuesday
PM says will never bow down to foreign pressure
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft