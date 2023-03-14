Video
LankaBangla Finance celebrates Int'l Women's Day

Published : Tuesday, 14 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

LankaBangla Finance Limited's Corporate Head Office celebrated "International Women's Day 2023" by organizing an event at Hotel Sarina, adjacent to Banani, Dhaka recently, says press release.

Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance along with all other senior officials of the Company were present in the celebration.

This year's International Women's Day theme #Embrace Equity was the main objective of the discussion to build a discrimination-free world and to strengthen the ties of women's equality to advance the technological and socio-economic development of the country and the world.

In the event, Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of Lanka Bangla Finance, exchanged greetings with the female colleagues of the Company and shed light on the development of digital skills, the advancement of transformative technology and digital education, the use of technology in the workplace and the activities of Shikha platform.

He encouraged the women of the institution to overcome all the obstacles and overcome the impossible to come forward.

Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Human Resources Division, Lanka Bangla Finance, exchanged his views with female colleagues on the occasion and called upon them to always be on the path of development of their families, country and society through self-confidence.


