Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:48 AM
17 teachers including CU Proctor resign from admin posts

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 12: Proctor, assistant proctor of Chattogram University (CU) and 15 others have resigned from their administrative posts.

Acting Registrar of CU KM Nur Ahmed on Sunday said Proctor Dr. Rabiul Hasan Bhuiya and Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul Islam submitted their resignation letters.

However, the reason behind their resignation could not be known immediately. Contacted, Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul said, "I have submitted my resignation as I need time for my research and students."

Earlier on March 7, CU 1st female Assistant Proctor and Assistant Professor of Chemistry Department Mariam Islam resigned from her post.

The resigned administrative officers of CU are; Proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiya and Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul Islam, SAM Ziaul Islam, Dr Ramendu Parial, Gulam Quddus Lablu, M Shahriyar Bulbul Resident Tutor of Shahjalal Hall, Shahid Abdur Rab Hall Provost Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan, Dr Omar Faruk, IQAC Additional Director, AF Rahman Hall Resident Tutor Anabil Ihsan, Preetilata Hall Resident Tutor Farzana Afrin Rupa, Shahid Abdur Rab Hall Resident Tutor Dr AHM Abdullah Al Masud and Ramiz Ahmed Sultan, Shamsun Nahar Hall Resident Tutor Shakila Tasmin, Khaleda Zia Hall Resident Tutor Dr M Shah Alam, Nasrin Akhtar and Umme Habiba and Alaol Hall Resident Tutor Jhulan Dhar.

Meanwhile, the CU authorities appointed Dr Muhammad Nurul Azim Sikder, Associate Professor of Marine Science Institute as Proctor.  The directive will be effective from March 12.



