Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

49,194 pass 2022-23 MBBS entry exam

Pass rate is 35.34pc

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The result of medical (MBBS) administration test for the year of 2022-23 was published on Sunday.

According to the result, a total of 49,194 students out of 135,813 participated the tests have passed the MBBS admission test for the academic year. Pass rate is 35.34 per cent of all candidates who took the test.

While unveiling the results at a press briefing held at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) auditorium in Dhaka, Health Minister Zahid Maleque told that some 1.39 lakh students submitted forms for medical education. Of those, around 135,813 appeared the test.
The highest mark among male candidates was 94.25 whereas it was 88.00 among female candidates.

According to the result, on the basis of national merit, students were selected for a total of 4,350 seats in 37 government medical colleges. The number of seats in private medical colleges is 6,772.

The candidate who got the highest score of 94.25, Rapsan Zaman, sat for the exam from the Chattagram Medical College exam centre.

The Minister said this year's pass rate is lower compared to last year as the exam was held on the whole syllabus. Last year's admission test was held on a shortened syllabus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In last year, 79,337 applicants passed the admission test, and candidates were chosen based on the merit list for the 2021-2022 academic session. The pass rate was 55 per cent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 teachers including CU Proctor resign from admin posts
RU students block Dhaka-Rajshahi highway to protest 'attack from locals and police'
Insurance compensation for expatriate workers increases
49,194 pass 2022-23 MBBS entry exam
China's role in Iran-KSA deal shows Xi Jinping's global goals
Law Ministry suggests extending Khaleda's conviction suspension for 6 more months
Tigers maul World Champs England to win T20i  series
Time to roll sleeves:136 killed in freak explosions in 3 years


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft