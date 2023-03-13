49,194 pass 2022-23 MBBS entry exam

The result of medical (MBBS) administration test for the year of 2022-23 was published on Sunday.



According to the result, a total of 49,194 students out of 135,813 participated the tests have passed the MBBS admission test for the academic year. Pass rate is 35.34 per cent of all candidates who took the test.



While unveiling the results at a press briefing held at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) auditorium in Dhaka, Health Minister Zahid Maleque told that some 1.39 lakh students submitted forms for medical education. Of those, around 135,813 appeared the test.

The highest mark among male candidates was 94.25 whereas it was 88.00 among female candidates.



According to the result, on the basis of national merit, students were selected for a total of 4,350 seats in 37 government medical colleges. The number of seats in private medical colleges is 6,772.



The candidate who got the highest score of 94.25, Rapsan Zaman, sat for the exam from the Chattagram Medical College exam centre.



The Minister said this year's pass rate is lower compared to last year as the exam was held on the whole syllabus. Last year's admission test was held on a shortened syllabus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



In last year, 79,337 applicants passed the admission test, and candidates were chosen based on the merit list for the 2021-2022 academic session. The pass rate was 55 per cent.



