Tigers maul World Champs England to win T20i  series

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh routed the ODI and T20i World Champions England on Sunday by four wickets to seal historic T20i title at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh with one change in the playing eleven invited England to bat first. Right arm off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Miraz was brought in for Shamim Patwari.

England however, brought change in batting line-up and sent Dawid Malan to open with Phil Salt instead of regular opener and the skipper Josh Buttler. The intension was clear that they wanted to post a big total. Unfortunately, the experiment backfired as Malan cut down on five to bring another experimentally promoted batter Moeen Ali at the crease. Ali departed on 15 as the skipper came to bat at four and departed on four. Salt managed to score 25 off 19. England thereby, managed to post 63 runs on the board from half of their batting innings losing four wickets.

The guests nonetheless, were wrapped up on 117 runs in the last ball of the innings. Ben Duckett (28), Sam Curran (12) and Rehan Ahmed (11) were among the rest English batters to reach two-digit figures.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz hauled four wickets for 12 runs. It's his maiden four-for in the format. Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman shared one wicket apiece.

Challenging 118-run target, Bangladesh lost their openers cheaply as both Rony Talukdar and Liton Das returned to the dugout scoring nine runs respectively.

Thankful contribution of middle-order batters nevertheless, helped Bangladesh to keep steering of the game. Najmul Hossain Shanto started where he left off and remained unbeaten with four runs short of a fifty next to his name. The stalwart hit three boundaries. Towhid Hridoy scored 17 off 18 while Mehidy Miraz, who was promoted to bat at five, scored 20 off 16. Quick dismissals of Shakib and Afif Hossain raised tension in Bangladesh tent for a while. Shakib departed for not while Afif for two.

However, responsible innings from Shanto and last moment's aggression from Taskin helped Bangladesh reach the winning berth with seven balls remaining as Bangladesh posted 120 for six from 18.5 overs.

Jofra Archer took three wickets while Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and debutant Rehan Ahmed picked one wicket apiece for England.
Mehidy Miraz was named the Player of the Match for his all-round excellences.

The Tigers trounced the Three Lions in the series starter on March 9 to take 1-0 lead and winning one Sunday, they sealed the title of the event keeping on match at hand.

The third match, also a dead rubber is scheduled in Dhaka on March 14.



