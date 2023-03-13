HC asks ACC to probe over Tk 477 crore scams of Essential Drugs



The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate into the alleged scam of Tk 477 crore at state-owned pharmaceutical company Essential Drugs Ltd.



It also directed the ACC to submit its investigation report before the court within the next two months.



The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain within four weeks as to why it should not be directed to take legal action against the responsible persons involved in this connection.



Health secretary, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general and others concerned have been made respondents to reply to the rule.



The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after taking a newspaper report on the irregularities of the drug producing company into cognisance.



Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court.



Terming the drug manufacturing company as a haven of corruption, vernacular daily 'Manab Zamin' on Sunday published a report stating that Health Audit Directorate's report has detected 32 irregularities in the organization, causing a loss of over Tk 477.41 crore in the fiscal 2020-2021 to the government exchequer.



The irregularities included recruitment, tender business, showing less production of medicines, less use of raw materials in producing medicines and taking allowances in the name of picnic and others, according to the report.



Health Audit Directorate brought 51 allegations against the company's officials and others in their initial report. Of them, 32 irregularities were identified as Severe Financial Irregularity (SFI), the report said.



It also said that the committee prepared the audit from February 17, 2022 to April 10 of the same year.



