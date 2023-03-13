Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC asks ACC to probe over Tk 477 crore scams of Essential Drugs

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent


The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate into the alleged scam of Tk 477 crore at state-owned pharmaceutical company Essential Drugs Ltd.

It also directed the ACC to submit its investigation report before the court within the next two months.  

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain within four weeks as to why it should not be directed to take legal action against the responsible persons involved in this connection.

Health secretary, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general and others concerned have been made respondents to reply to the rule.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after taking a newspaper report on the irregularities of the drug producing company into cognisance.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court.

Terming the drug manufacturing company as a haven of corruption, vernacular daily 'Manab Zamin' on Sunday published a report stating that Health Audit Directorate's report has detected 32 irregularities in the organization, causing a loss of over Tk 477.41 crore in the fiscal 2020-2021 to the government exchequer.

The irregularities included recruitment, tender business, showing less production of medicines, less use of raw materials in producing medicines and taking allowances in the name of picnic and others, according to the report.

Health Audit Directorate brought 51 allegations against the company's officials and others in their initial report. Of them, 32 irregularities were identified as Severe Financial Irregularity (SFI), the report said.

It also said that the committee prepared the audit from February 17, 2022 to April 10 of the same year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 teachers including CU Proctor resign from admin posts
RU students block Dhaka-Rajshahi highway to protest 'attack from locals and police'
Insurance compensation for expatriate workers increases
49,194 pass 2022-23 MBBS entry exam
China's role in Iran-KSA deal shows Xi Jinping's global goals
Law Ministry suggests extending Khaleda's conviction suspension for 6 more months
Tigers maul World Champs England to win T20i  series
Time to roll sleeves:136 killed in freak explosions in 3 years


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft