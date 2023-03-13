Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BB moves to withdraw interest rate ceiling

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Sunday said the central bank will introduce a market-based reference rate, a development that can be seen as an initiative of withdrawing the ceiling of interest rate on loans.

"We are working on developing a market-based reference rate, and on top of that, we will be giving a corridor for the lending rates."
"Probably, shortly we will be able to introduce this new initiative," he said on the second day of the three-day Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) organised the event in cooperation with the foreign and commerce ministries along with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority.

Contacted, a BB official explained the governor's comment, explaining that the central bank might initially set a reference rate on loans based on the demand for credit from borrowers.

The central bank will then set a range of a particular corridor of interest rates on the reference rate, which will be applicable for the borrowers, he said.

For instance, if the reference rate is set at 9 per cent, the corridor might be 2-3 per cent.

This means banks may charge a maximum interest rate of 12 per cent, the BB official explained, on condition of anonymity, as he is not authorised to speak with the news outlets.

Mentioning the central bank's efforts to restore discipline in the foreign exchange market, Talukder said the central bank was trying to keep the exchange rate stable.

"We will also eliminate multiple rates. We are close to that. You will see shortly a market-based exchange rate regime."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 teachers including CU Proctor resign from admin posts
RU students block Dhaka-Rajshahi highway to protest 'attack from locals and police'
Insurance compensation for expatriate workers increases
49,194 pass 2022-23 MBBS entry exam
China's role in Iran-KSA deal shows Xi Jinping's global goals
Law Ministry suggests extending Khaleda's conviction suspension for 6 more months
Tigers maul World Champs England to win T20i  series
Time to roll sleeves:136 killed in freak explosions in 3 years


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft