People are source of AL’s strength, says Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that running the state even for a moment through a person who is not elected by the people is completely against the core ideals of the democratic system. He said, "When an unelected person or group is in power, the people become powerless."



Obaidul Quader said these in a statement by sending it to the media. In the statement, the AL General Secretary condemned and protested the 'purposeful and conspiratorial speech' of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.



Quader said, "Awami League does politics for the welfare of the people. People are the only source of strength of Awami League. The party has always come to power with the people's mandate. Awami League has never looked to anyone other than the people for state power. For which the sure victory of Awami League had been taken away numerous times through well-planned domestic and foreign conspiracies."



He said, "The countrymen have not forgotten that the BNP took financial assistance from the Pakistani intelligence agency -ISI-in the general elections in 1991 to implement the plan to seize power. A few years ago the then ISI chief confessed it in an affidavit in that country's court."