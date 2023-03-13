Video
Home Back Page

Sitakunda cotton godown fire brought under control after 22 hrs

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 12: The fire that broke out at a cotton godown in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Saturday morning was brought under control this morning, after around 22 hours of fight.

Abdul Malek, Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the development, saying that the fire was brought under control with the help of Bangladesh Army and Navy around 8 am on Sunday morning.

Members of the Army, Navy and Fire Service are tirelessly working to douse the blaze completely, he said.

On Saturday night, members of the Army and Navy joined the Fire Service in fighting the fire.

Meanwhile, a 10-member probe committee, headed by Chattogram district administration's deputy director Badiul Alam, has been constituted to investigate the sources of and damage by the fire.

The committee was asked to submit a report within 5 working days, Md Towhidul Islam, executive magistrate of the district administration, said.

He said there were 2,700 tonnes of cotton inside the warehouse which made it difficult to bring the fire under control.

The fire started at the cotton warehouse of Unitex Group in Chhoto Kumira area around 10:30 am on Saturday.

On information, five firefighting units from two stations responded to the fire and almost brought the blaze under control around 12 pm.

But as the fire flared up again, firefighters struggled to douse the fire due to a lack of a constant supply of water in the area.
Six more firefighting units joined in around 8 pm last night.

The origin of the fire and the extent of damage could not be ascertained immediately.

Earlier on March 4, seven people were burned to death and around 33 sustained injuries in a fire after a massive blast at Seema Oxygen Plant in the upazila.

"The blaze was tamed around 7 am on Sunday, but smoke was still billowing out of the site," said Touhidul Islam, a district administrative officer in Chattogram.

The fire broke out at the warehouse, next to the Nemsan Container Depot, just a week after an explosion at an oxygen plant in Sitakunda left seven people dead.

As the warehouse was piled with cotton, firefighters found it difficult to control the leaping blaze. A bulldozer was used to break the walls and let the firemen enter the 10-acre warehouse. Excavators removed the pile of cotton from the site.

The firefighters did not have scope for using chemicals to douse the fire and water was the only option. But ponds, canals and reservoirs in the neighbourhood ran short of water, forcing them to collect it from the cantonment, Bhatiary, Barabkunda, and some other areas.

As many as 22 units of firemen, including eight units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, four units from the Army, Navy and BGB each and two Air Force units worked to tame the fire.


