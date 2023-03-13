Video
You don’t need to worry about polls, Momen tells UK minister

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said on Sunday that the government wants to hold a free, fair, transparent, credible, and acceptable election.

He told this to the UK Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan during a call on at his office.

"The next election in Bangladesh will be held transparently and fairly," Foreign Minister said.

Meanwhile, following the meeting, Anne-Marie tweeted that "We discussed the Rohingya crisis. Trade and investment, democracy and human rights, and their commitment to free and fair elections with international observers."

However, Momen spoke to the journalists after the UK minister called on him at the Foreign Ministry on Sunday noon and all these remarks.

"You don't need to worry about it. We want to hold a free, fair, transparent, credible, and acceptable election," he told UK Minister of State for Indo-Pacific.

Foreign Minister said the UK side did not raise the issue but he brought it up himself.

The Foreign Minister said I told her the government has set up the required institutions to hold a credible election, including a "very strong and independent" election commission.

Momen hoped that people would vote for the Awami League again for the "massive development and stability" they have achieved.

She thanked Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees until they can safely go home, Foreign Minister said.

Earlier, the UK minister said she was delighted to hear about Bangladesh's investment journey and spoke at the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 in Dhaka.


