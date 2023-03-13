HC bench embarrassed to hear writ challenging President election

A High Court bench on Sunday felt embarrassed to hear on a writ petition filed challenging the legality of the process of the election of Mohammad Shahabuddin as President of Bangladesh.



The HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel was set to hear the petition. But it forwarded the petition to the Chief Justice for a decision saying that one of the bench members felt embarrassed to hear the writ petition.



Justice Ahmed Sohel expressed embarrassment, saying he was a lawyer at Anti-Corruption Commission for five years.



Supreme Court lawyer MA Aziz Khan filed the writ petition with the concerned branch of the High Court on March 7 challenging the issuance of the gazette notification that declared Shahabuddin President-elect and sought stay of the operation of the notification.



The Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) have been made respondents in the writ petition.



Later, lawyer MA Aziz Khan told reporters that the writ was filed challenging the process by which the President was elected a few days ago and the gazette was published later.



Shahabuddin, former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, cannot be the President of the Republic as section 9 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act disqualifies ACC commissioners from any office of profit in the service of the Republic and the Office of the President is an office of profit, Aziz said.



He said that the chief election commissioner's February 13 statement that Shahabuddin was 'elected' President, not 'appointed', was not a correct contention.



He said that the Election Commission would have cancelled the nomination paper of Shahabuddin had it applied its mind in the scrutiny of the nomination paper.



The meanings of 'elected' and 'appointed' are the same, the petitioner said.



The Election Commission on February 13 declared Shahabuddin President-elect of Bangladesh.



Shahabuddin, , also a retired judge, was elected unopposed as the candidate nominated by the ruling Awami League.



On April 23, M Sahabuddin will replace the current President M Abdul Hamid, as his term will expire.





