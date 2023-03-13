Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Cash Van Robbery

HC bench embarrassed to hear writ challenging President election

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

A High Court bench on Sunday felt embarrassed to hear on a writ petition filed challenging the legality of the process of the election of Mohammad Shahabuddin as President of Bangladesh.

The HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel was set to hear the petition. But it forwarded the petition to the Chief Justice for a decision saying that one of the bench members felt embarrassed to hear the writ petition.

Justice Ahmed Sohel expressed embarrassment, saying he was a lawyer at Anti-Corruption Commission for five years.

Supreme Court lawyer MA Aziz Khan filed the writ petition with the concerned branch of the High Court on March 7 challenging the issuance of the gazette notification that declared Shahabuddin President-elect and sought stay of the operation of the notification.

The Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) have been made respondents in the writ petition.

Later, lawyer MA Aziz Khan told reporters that the writ was filed challenging the process by which the President was elected a few days ago and the gazette was published later.

Shahabuddin, former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, cannot be the President of the Republic as section 9 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act disqualifies ACC commissioners from any office of profit in the service of the Republic and the Office of the President is an office of profit, Aziz said.

He said that the chief election commissioner's February 13 statement that Shahabuddin was 'elected' President, not 'appointed', was not a correct contention.

He said that the Election Commission would have cancelled the nomination paper of Shahabuddin had it applied its mind in the scrutiny of the nomination paper.

The meanings of 'elected' and 'appointed' are the same, the petitioner said.

The Election Commission on February 13 declared Shahabuddin President-elect of Bangladesh.

Shahabuddin, , also a retired judge, was elected unopposed as the candidate nominated by the ruling Awami League.

On April 23, M Sahabuddin will replace the current President M Abdul Hamid, as his term will expire.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People are source of AL’s strength, says Quader
Saudi deal with Iran worries Israel, shakes up Middle East
Sitakunda cotton godown fire brought under control after 22 hrs
You don’t need to worry about polls, Momen tells UK minister
8 more suspects held, Tk 25m more recovered
HC bench embarrassed to hear writ challenging President election
BD, UK sign climate accord
5 killed, 57 injured in road accidents in 4 dists


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft