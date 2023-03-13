Video
Monday, 13 March, 2023
BD, UK sign climate accord

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK) signed an agreement for working together in climate action bilaterally to fulfill its commitments in COP26 and COP27.

State Minister Md Shahriar Alam and visiting UK's Indo-Pacific Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan inked the deal titled "Bangladesh-UK climate accord" on behalf of their respective sides at the Foreign Service academy in the capital on Sunday. "From now on Bangladesh and Britain would work together in the climate change front especially to implement the recommendations made during the COP 26 and COP 27," Shahriar told the media after signing the deal.

"We will work together to implement the loss and damage issue in favour of the climate vulnerable countries," he said.

The State Minister said, "Dhaka would also work with the UK to make the climate adaptation financial mechanism more innovative to support the countries those are mostly affected by the adverse impact of global warming."


