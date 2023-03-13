Covid: BD reports 3 more cases

Bangladesh reported three more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.



With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,922, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.



The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 0.24 per cent from Saturday's 1.02 per cent against the tests of 1,267 samples. The recovery rate increased to 98.47 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent. UNB