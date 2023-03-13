2 arrested with 10,000 Yaba pills in Dhaka

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 10,000 Yaba pills from the capital's Tejgaon Truck Terminal area Saturday night.



The arrestees are Md Abul Hossain and Md Biplob Hossain.



Asma Ara Jahan, additional deputy commissioner of the DB (DMP north zone), said tipped off, they conducted a drive in the terminal area and arrested them. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them at Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station in this regard, the DB officer added. UNB



