7-day photo show on Bangamata starts at DU

Marking the International Women's Day, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies has organised a seven-day long photo exhibition titled 'Bangamata: Uddiponar Alo' at the Faculty of Fine Arts on Dhaka University (DU) campus.



With Prof Tania Haque, Director of the centre, in the chair, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the exhibition as the Chief Guest at 11:00am on Sunday.



As a part of the event, a discussion was also held at Osman Jamal Auditorium at the faculty on this day.



Describing the background of the photo exhibition, Prominent Painter Prof Hashem Khan, Chairman of the Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Smriti Jadughar Committee, said there is no certain interpretation of a particular painting. Prof Nissar Hossain, Dean of the Fine Arts Faculty, said, "Probably the collection of the paintings on Bangamata will be turned into a museum."



