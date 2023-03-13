BSRC demands regular DUCSU polls

Bangladesh Student Rights Council (BSRC) on Sunday demanded to hold Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election regularly by holding a programme in the campus.



The BSRC held the programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture at 4:00pm led by its central President Bin Yamin Molla demanding the regular election of the DUCSU.



In his speech, Bin Yamin said, "To ensure rights of general students and the congenial educational environment for all, the university administration must put the DUCSU election in motion again."



BSRC leader and also former DUCSU Social Welfare Secretary Akhter Hossain said, "The administration does not organise the DUCSU election so that the ruling student organisation -- Chhatra League -- can rule the campus alone."



Meanwhile, the BSRC leaders claimed that leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) tried to obstruct their preannounced programme.



However, BCL leaders totally denied the claim of BSRC leaders and activists of obstructing their programme.



Later the BSRC concluded their programme in short and brought out a rally towards the Shahbagh intersection.



Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that failing to hold the DUCSU election is the failure of the university administration, adding, "There is no interference from the Awami League to hold the polls."



After over 28 years, the last DUCSU polls were held on March 11 in 2019.

