Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Group demands govt scrap Jamuna river ‘narrowing’ project

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways on Sunday demanded the government cancel a project aimed at reducing the width of the river Jamuna without any study.

The organisation's president Mohammad Shahid Mia and its general secretary Ashis Kumar Dey made the demand in a statement on Sunday.

The leaders of the group said in the statement that the project proposal made by the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) to reduce the width of the Jamuna river to 6.5 kilometres from 15 kilometres is "unscientific and absurd."
The statement said if such "an ill-fated project" is implemented on such a large river major natural disasters may occur in the near future.

The National Committee also said in the statement that if the project is implemented without proper research, there will be no water flow in many places of the river and ground water level will drop in those areas. At the same time, agriculture, fisheries, biodiversity, livelihood and ecology may be affected.

The downstream environment of Jamuna and other structures including the Padma Bridge and the Jamuna Bridge may be adversely affected, it said.

It is noted that the Water Development Board has prepared a project proposal of Tk 1,110 crore to reduce the width of the Jamuna river.

The Ministry of Water Resources has already sent the proposed project titled 'Sustainable Infrastructure for Jamuna River Bank Protection and Risk Mitigation' to the Planning Commission.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: BD reports 3 more cases
3 more dengue cases reported
2 arrested with 10,000 Yaba pills in Dhaka
7-day photo show on Bangamata starts at DU
BSRC demands regular DUCSU polls
Group demands govt scrap Jamuna river ‘narrowing’ project
Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Nasrul
Prof Ashraful passes away


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft