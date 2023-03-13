Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday said the government will ensure uninterrupted power and energy supply and continue the country's development and progress.



"We have ensured 100 per cent electricity in the country. Efforts are going on for uninterrupted power supply," he said this as the chief guest at a session on energy security organized on the occasion of Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.



Nasrul Hamid said exploration and extraction activities have been increased for primary fuel supply, adding, "All the plans are being completed focusing the goal of developed Bangladesh by 2041."



The government has brought remote and char areas under electrification based of development. As a result, balanced development has been ensured in the country, Nasrul Hamid said. BSS



