Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 March, 2023, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Adverse impacts of passive smoking

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Dear Sir

I want to draw attention of the authorities to the fact that in many public places such as parks, buses, trains and even educational institutions and hospitals, people are seen smoking cigarettes without any awareness that their habit is negatively impacting others, let alone causing harm to themselves.

Unfortunately, Bangladesh is among the few countries that lag behind the rest of the world in the implementation of smoking bans at public places. Scientific research has confirmed that exposure to second-hand smoke (SHS) can cause lung cancer, heart attack, asthma and pneumonia, as well as several other diseases.

Sadly, our hotels and restaurants openly flout the smoking bans on their premises. International fast food chains, which have completely smoke-free outlets in the rest of the world, allow smoking inside their restaurants in Bangladesh. Our buses and other public transport are also full of tobacco smoke, endangering people's health.

To protect non-smokers from SHS, a law was passed in the country in which smoking was declared illegal at all indoor public places. A pecuniary fine was also suggested for those who violate this law.

I urge the Ministry of Health to take urgent measures in order to protect the public from the serious health risks associated with exposure to SHS in the country.

Saima Arju
Niketon, Dhaka





    
 
 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adverse impacts of passive smoking
PM’s call for a simplified investment process
Use traffic light properly
Protect coastal belts from adverse climate impacts
US aid assurance for Rohingyas promising
Make roads safer
Ensure regular cleaning of dustbins
City turns ticking time bomb on our apathy


Latest News
'We want to hold credible, acceptable election,' Momen tells UK minister
Building owners among 3 land in jail over Gulistan blast
Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan
Govt introduces 5-yr insurance for expatriate workers
BNP makes false, fabricated statements over Adani power deal: Quader
Metro Rail's last consignment arrive at Mongla Port
Mugging of DBBL's Tk 11.25cr: Eight remanded
PM greets nat’l cricket team for clinching T20 series against England
Torture of trader in N'ganj police station: Former OC, SI land in jail
Mugging of DBBL cash: Four held in Khulna
Most Read News
MBBS admission test results published, 35.34pc pass
School teacher killed in Gopalganj train accident
HC 'embarrassed' to hear writ challenging presidential polls
Bangladesh clinch historic series victory against England
Matarbari sea port to serve 3 billion people
RU clash: Students lock admn bldg, siege VC's house
Sitakunda cotton godown fire doused after 20 hours
Will not join any election under AL govt: BNP tells EU
EC is totally independent to conduct election: PM
BGB deployed, RU suspends exams, classes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft