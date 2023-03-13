PM’s call for a simplified investment process

While inaugurating the Bangladesh Business Summit-2023 in the capital on Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government would ease the investment process by simplifying the procedure.



The 3 day summit has been jointly organised by FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and BIDA (Bangladesh Investment Development Authority).



However, first of all we are in full agreement with the PMs call for a simplified investment process, so to attract more foreign direct investments. Second, we congratulate all stakeholders of the 3 day summit for organising the time befitting seminar. It is also held at a time when FDI flow from our biggest investment partner country USA has halved since last year, reportedly because of a missing FDI-friendly atmosphere.



The summit has been arranged as a part of the FBCCI's 50th founding anniversary celebrations aimed to create new opportunities for trade and investment by showcasing the country's economic potentials before a global audience. Moreover, it will also showcase dynamic business investment opportunities while presenting insights on investment priorities of global investors to upgrade and improve policy-making.



The truth, however, despite a steady economic growth over the past decade, foreign direct investment (FDI) has been comparatively low in Bangladesh compared to regional peers. And our experts have often voiced that the country has been missing out on huge opportunities in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) because of the country's needless bureaucratic red tapes and unfavourable policies. In addition, our FDI reality demands our law makers to reform some of the key existing laws and introduce a more business and investment friendly environment and incentives for foreign investors.



In particular, the primary regulatory framework for FDI, The Foreign Private Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act 1980 is no longer sufficient to meet the challenges of today. Therefore, it is imperative that necessary reforms are made to this Act.



Most importantly , todays foreign investors not only look for business friendly investment, regulatory, fiscal climates - they seek political and economic stability, low cost production, efficient infrastructure, easy access to skilled and productive labour complimented with ESG (environment, social, and governance) sensitive policy regimes.



As far as decreased FDI from USA is concerned, the government urgently needs to address corruption, humanitarian, logistics and policy related issues.



An important reminder, the dip in FDI inflow has occurred following US sanctions on RAB and 7 of its current and former officials declared on 10 December 2021.



Understandably, our policy makers will have to take all of the aforementioned benchmarks into serious consideration prior introducing changes for giving a boost to FDI.

