Bangabandhu: An overwhelming presence in Bengali psyche

Bangladesh constitutes a homogeneous human habitation with a common language, similar life-style and uniform psycho-physical make-up. The Bangalee nationhood is embedded on a chemistry of an apparent contradiction. The inherent elegance of the ethnicity is simplicity, hospitality and tolerance. But people are ever ready to stand firm and resilient, if the situation demands. Bangabandhu is an epitome of typical Bangalee nationhood. He was out and out a Bangalee, simple and unpretending but replete with remarkable insights. Great minds like Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhash Bose, C.R Das, A.H.K Bhashani, Sher-e-Bangla A.K. Fajlul Haque, H.S. Suhrawardi, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Sir Jagadish Chandra Basu, Satyendra Nath Bose or P.C. Roy were all famous for their ageless wisdom and known as the cultural and intellectual ambassadors for Bengal. But a worldwide survey conducted by BBC explored Bangabandhu as the greatest hero deeply seated in the cognitive and emotional domain of the Bangalees regardless of national identities.



The nation tutored by its shared experience of humanity began to identify with Bangabandhu the proximity to ideals and class identity. Looking back into his early days of political career one can`t overlook in Mujib an aura of potential leadership as a language activist in 1952. The historians witnessed his casual way of blossoming out into a mature political entity. He divulged in 1966 his six point charter of demands; that added an incredible impetus to the nationalist movement for greater autonomy.



Agartala conspiracy case was framed. Mujib was sent to prison. Charges were pressed against him of treason; which sparked a vehement protest. People took to the street. The country experienced a total collapse. Blockade and strike went on non-stop. In a word, the functionality of the state was put to a dead stop. All disjointed voices of protests made the air heavy to press home one and only demand- Mujib should be set free. The Pak regime yielded to adversity of situation that was fast going out of control. Mujib was acquitted of all charges. Actually the historic upsurge of 1969 brought home the living legend and the Bangla glossary had to accommodate its loveliest phrase `Bangabandhu since then.



Another chapter of the epic opened at 7th March, 1971. The world was amazed to witness the classic rise of a leader. Bangabandhu addressed millions of people at Race-course, showed his spectacular charisma in containing the passions that were running high and led them judiciously towards freedom. At the wee hours of 25 March, Bangabandhu declared independence on the heels of bloody genocide and urged his countrymen to continue the war of liberation. People from all class joined a full scale armed struggle. This was really unprecedented in the history, as if, it were a magic spell of a prince in a fairy tale.



Bangabandhu Mujib was not a superman. He was a human being with flesh and blood. As an ordinary human being, he may have any lapses, limitations, likely to be fallible too. But if we get into history objectively, we can see a new born nation making her way through the holocaust of war. Bangabandhu was again on his final spell to fight back. He could read the pulse of his people and envision the days ahead. Promulgation of a constitution within the quickest possible time, formulating policy related to industry, agriculture, health, education or even foreign affairs immensely reflected his maturity as a class leader. He identified poverty, illiteracy and corruption as the major debacle on the way to development. He reminded the privileged class of their obligation towards vast majority living on the margin. With an insightful eye he formulated his road map to development against the back-drop of contemporary geopolitics and world order. He spoke out loud-the world was divided into two halves; one belonged to the oppressor and the other remained with the oppressed. He offered his lineage with the have-nots. He took, in fact, the boldest steps to establish an exploitation free, inclusive and tolerant society. Naturally his religious values never stood in the way for his being secular and liberal in politics. He was a role model for any political institutions of the world.



At the end, I can recollect some haunting moments from the pages of history; that often jolts my passions with ecstasy; often they lead me to an unknown land of pathos. After experiencing life-in-death in Pakistani jail, the 10th of January 1972, when Bangabandhu landed on the liberated soil of Bangladesh, he addressed millions of Bangalees, in an emotional outburst he recalled few celebrated lines of Tagore and invoked in poetic fallacy the soul of Tagore to come down on earth to witness that the Bangalees had really become human beings. It was indeed an amazing part of a carefully worded articulation where reason was nicely blended with emotion. An irony of fate, the epic hero had to shed blood at the hands of some ungrateful Bangalees at last. The drops of blood streamed down the green landscape, tributaries and through the veins and arteries of millions of Bangalees even transcending the geographic boundaries. The wordly death of Mujib failed to diminish his towering glories, rather it widened the area of his portrait, magnified his image on the world canvas. The life and ideals of Mujib, over the years, gained the status of being the genesis of a researcher, an endless spring for mystery and curiosity. Mujib still works as a particle of light amid profound darkness, a light house for hope and inspiration. Mujib belongs to Bangla, Bangla belongs to him too. Father lies active in the abode of Bengal soul, stretches out across the geographic map of Bangladesh. Endless gratitute for Bangabandhu on his birth anniversary.



- The writer is the treasurer of Khulna University





