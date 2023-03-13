

Bangladesh pharmaceuticals and post LDC challenges



However, like any other industry, the pharmaceutical sector in Bangladesh faces several challenges, both pre- and post-LDC status. Currently with huge investments the sector is manufacturing products to meet around 97% of domestic demands with ensuring quality and products are being exported to over 150 countries. The government has taken steps to further enhance the quality and has established different regulatory bodies to implement quality control measures and standards.



The pharmaceutical industry requires highly skilled professionals, such as pharmacists, drug scientists, and researchers. However, there is a shortage of skilled labour in the country, which limits the industry's growth potential.



As Bangladesh is currently on graduation towards a developing country status it will face challenges in its trade relations with other countries. It will have to negotiate more favourable trade deals and diversify its export markets.



To meet the challenges, it requires investments in research and development to develop new drugs and technologies. This will help the industry become more innovative and competitive in the global market. To comply with international standards the pharmaceuticals industry in Bangladesh need to adopt technologies to maintain Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and to comply with International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) guidelines. This will help improve the quality of drugs produced in the country and increase the industry's reputation in the global market. The industry in Bangladesh faces several challenges, both pre- and post-LDC status.



The industry needs to focus on improving quality control, developing skilled labour, strengthening IPR laws, investing in R&D, complying with international standards, and diversifying export markets to overcome these challenges and ensure long-term growth in the sector. With a growing number of people across the world, the biodiversity of the earth is experiencing rapid changes in environment and ecological balance. The food habit and lifestyle are going through changes having an impact on the human body. These factors are gradually contributing to new types of diseases and viruses.



To fight the diseases, the drug scientists conduct regular research and the pharmaceutical entrepreneurs add new elements to medicines. And the global market of pharmaceutical products is expanding as time passes; it is widely considered that the longevity of human lifespan will increase with the development of medical science in the future.



To lead a long life, aged people will have to be more dependent on medicines. We can predict a revolution of medicine and biotechnology in the near future alongside technology-driven fourth industrial revolution.



As a result, the global market of pharmaceutical products will ultimately expand. The pharmaceutical sector maintained a global market size of 1.2 trillion dollars in 2018, according to the World Health Organization and Harvard Business Review.



The market grew by around 5.8 per cent than in the previous year. Besides, for continuous growth of the sector Bangladesh is supposed to take several measures like its own Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredient Park (API Park), register more products in the highly regulated countries, to improve quality for exporting both in regulated and non-regulated markets and measure with policy support.



To realize the export market opportunity, Bangladesh has to formulate a special policy for the medicine sector alongside taking several joint initiatives in the public private sector. As the regulatory compliance is different here, the government has to formulate a long-term strategy in the participation of industry people, academicians and researchers to grab the future opportunities. Bangladesh has low-cost workforces and LDC country access.



However, the country is lagging behind in other factors in the global market. Bangladesh is to lose the waivers under Intellectual Property Rights in 2024 when the country marches towards a developing nation status. The government has to take strategy within this time to face the next challenges.



Generic biologic or bio-miler drugs will become popular in future. Experts prescribe biologic drugs in case of some chronic diseases. The global pharmaceutical market could surpass $1.5 trillion by 2023 with the U.S. being the main driver of spending, according to a new report from IQVIA-a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry.



�In the United States, overall spending growth is driven by a range of factors including new product uptake and brand pricing, while it is offset by patent expiries and generics,� the report states. The U.S. is expected to spend more than $600 billion on drugs in 2023 and the global market continues to be shaped by both the introduction of new products and the loss of exclusivity for others, according to the report.



On the other hand, the BBC, Global pharma expert Prof Kees de Joncheere mentioned that the pharmaceuticals industry has served well in terms of developing good news medicine, but in the past 10-20 years there has been very little breakthrough in innovation. The global covid-pandemic infection has shown the necessity for biotechnology based research and development across the world and its future need. The developed countries have already made a large-scale investment in research and development in the sector to catch the future businesses.



Apart from biotech-based pharmaceuticals through continuous research and development many old medicines will be replaced by new ones which would give better results. According to a recent article in Science Daily �Sequencing of human genome and the development of powerful and affordable DNA sequencing technologies has ushered in a new era of precision oncology, in which patients are treated with customized therapies designed to target the specific mutations with their tumour�.



Bangladesh has been exporting medicine to developed countries keeping global compliance. We are catering 97 percent of local demand. The Bangladesh local medicine market size is to stand at Tk 440 billion by 2024 and it exports drugs to 150 countries after fulfilling local demand.



Local business friendly policy, public private cooperation, skilled workforce, patent rights waiver contributed to the growth. As still today raw materials and machineries are fully dependent on imports, a major challenge is likely to be faced after graduation to a developing country status.



The existing facilities that Bangladesh being an LDC member currently getting under the WTO�s TRIPs agreement will go and there will be higher prices of medicines as at that time the manufactures will produce new generation patented drugs with paying royalty.



At that time there will be two types of customers for drugs-one for low price and the other one for higher new generation drugs with a huge price gap. To sustain the growth and capture the global market potential, this is the high time to create an import substitute industry in the country through strengthening the local industry. Export diversification could therefore help to stabilize export earnings in the long run.



Most importantly, faster implementation of API park, development of pharmaceutical R&D facilities, development of export friendly policies to diversify the export opportunities and promoting pharmaceutical research to produce efficient drug scientists should be prioritized.



So, it is inevitable to focus on this issue at the post LDC period and need to devise policy supports by the Government



- The writer is managing director, One Pharma Ltd, member, Drug Control Committee and EC member of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries.



