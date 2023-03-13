Auntie (BBC) in a soup over Lineker tweet!

Looking at the ongoing row at BBC over a comment made by its star sports presenter and former England footballer, Gary Lineker, over UKs much contentious asylum/migration issue, one recalls a line by philosopher and thinker, Bertrand Russell, who said: we have two sets of moralities, one which we preach but do not practice and another which we practice but do not preach.



In short, after the former football star denounced the asylum policy in a tweet, the government seems to have taken umbrage because reportedly, there has been pressure on the broadcaster to ask Lineker to either apologise and retract his statement or step down form the role of sports presenter.



As things stand, Lineker has stood by his comment with other sports presenters stepping down in solidarity to express their disapproval of what many are terming a blatant interference inBBC operations.



Who is right?

One group, reportedly linked to the Conservative Party, are slating the comment saying that it compromises the impartiality of the broadcaster since Lineker works for it and,as a sports commentator, cannot make observations on political issues.



Their rationale is that since the footballer is employed by the BBC, he has to follow certain guidelines.



However, the other side of the argument is that, the comment was made in Gary Linekers personal twitter handle in which he has the right to express his opinion on everything from sport to politics to social issues.



One thing needs to be clarified here: the migration topic is not just a political matter but a social one too, therefore, a citizen of the country has the right to comment on government policy, unless of course that person is working directly for the government.



Gary is not directly linked to the government in power and so, he cannot is not obligated to adhere to rules about comments made on a public domain.



The matter about BBCs impartiality has been brought forward with a specious argument.



The BBC head should have been asked the simple question: does the work contract of Gary mention that all his comments and observations will have to be cross checked before they are released out in the open? Or, does the contract state that the presenter will not have complete freedom in his social media domain?



Actually, if I am not mistaken, when Gary took over the post of Match of the Day in 1999, the term social media was unheard of and, understandably, no such clauses were included.



However, since a kerfuffle has taken shape now, there are plenty of observations.



The debate is a global one: With the latest contretemps, UK governments migration policy becomes a topic of discussion outside the UK. While listening to public reaction over the Gary Lineker affair, we are getting the chance to listen to the general people of UK and their opinion on the matter.



Similarly, the issue about freedom of expression is also being dissected. For a country which takes pride in upholding freedom of expression, the sharp reaction to Gary Lineker provokes a feeling of bafflement.



The sports presenter has the right to make observations on any matter in his own social media space as long as the comment does not divulge any details about national security, opined several members of the public, which seemed rational.



What appeared hysterical was the reaction from those who kept on harping on the impartiality clause without having a clear answer.



Why are people terrified?

The crux of the matter is that this tweet has rattled those in favour of migration policy because a comment by a football legend has the power to influence millions.



But let me also remind readers of a similar denouncement made by Prince Charles before he became king. As far as I recall, he called the migration policy to Rwanda appalling.



Of course, now that he is king, Charles will no longer make any comment, thus maintaining the tradition of restricting the monarchy within a blinkered format.



The hope of seeing a woke monarch remains a chimera.



The recent incident has opened debate not just about the migration issue but also about the freedom to speak about it.

If the British government takes a dim view of celebrities commenting on it then the whole notion of freedom of expression will be imperilled.



Also, BBC, as a news channel, should not try to control a persons private life because a job which restricts a persons right to speak frankly, is in contrast to fundamental liberal values.



BBCs shouldnt bow to pressure: The whole affair, watched closely across the globe, will have impact on general perception of BBC. A few weeks ago, there was widespread condemnation of a search of BBC office in New Delhi by the Indian government and now, members of the Conservative party are doing something similar.



The term impartiality has to be discussed openly by the news broadcaster in the light of so much involvement of every person in social media.



Admit it, migration has and always be a contentious topic. Forcing people to refrain from commenting on it is but gagging the public.

Gary Lineker will possibly not retract his comment, which is right because, no celebrity is a compelled to toe the official line.



Amidst all this, BBCs image has certainly taken a blow.



A few weeks earlier, a news broke that former BBC head helped Boris Johnson secure a loan. That and the ongoing brouhaha will portray the global broadcaster as nothing but a political tool.



It seems, Auntie, as BBC was fondly called in the past, needs to overhaul its outlook.



- Pradosh Mitra is a social observer



