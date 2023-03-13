

Invasion in the dead of night



Meanwhile, in Kuwait, life was becoming increasingly miserable, cooperatives and supermarkets were becoming empty of everything, including food items. Electricity and water supply were disrupted in some areas, stocks of medicines in hospitals were fast diminishing and most petrol pumps went out of operation. To aggravate these miseries, came other woes. The Iraqi troops started entering private houses in search of members of the Kuwaiti resistance group. They looted valuables and money from the houses they entered. Many Kuwaitis were being killed on suspicion of their being members of that growing resistance group; many others were taken away and detained for days. Some Palestinians and Sudanese also participated in looting. They ransacked shops and deserted houses, and cars and their portable parts, like wheels and tyres, with the Iraqi army generally conniving at it. As the resistance grew within Kuwait, the occupation troops grew more suspicious of every car and passer-by in the street. As a result, the number of check-points increased and one had to undergo frequent and rigorous checking. Many of the expatriate domestic helps, some of them Bangladeshis, were severely beaten when they failed to tell the Iraqi troops the whereabouts of their Kuwaiti masters. The ill-fed and sun-burnt Iraqi troops often entered houses for food-items and eatables.



The occupation troops in Kuwait looked highly demoralized. According to unconfirmed reports, most of them detested Saddam�s Kuwait expedition. They were ill-clad, ill-fed and pitiably fatigued. Reliable sources depicted a story where a tank-crew defected after selling the tank to some young Kuwaiti boys for KD 40/= (equivalent to Tk 5,000/= roughly) and some �dishdashas� (a long and loose dress worn by the Arabs). There were also reports of desertion by some Iraqi troops deployed in the Saudi-Kuwaiti border, who, according to reports, fled to Saudi Arabia.



Expatriates in Kuwait kept fleeing the country en masse through Iraq-Jordan and Iraq-Turkey routes throughout August (1990).

Though the Iraqi authorities promptly sealed off Saudi route, yet some expatriates (as well as Kuwaitis) fled through the desert routes to Saudi Arabia with the help of nomads; while some others died in the venture having lost their way or having been stranded in the deep desert due to transport breakdowns. Most Bangladeshi expatriates took the Iraqi-Jordanian route. Many also crossed into Turkey from Iraq. As a part of the first wave of refugees, those Bangladeshis had to spend some terrible days under the August sun in the no-man�s-land between Iraq and Jordan along with hundreds of thousands of expatriates from other countries. Expatriate families in Kuwait, however, still held on. Concerned about their children and womenfolk, they did not dare move until conditions in the refugee camps improved and summer temperature fell. People in Kuwait felt generally optimistic about the Perez-Tareq Aziz meeting of August 31 and September 1, (1990). However, its failure frustrated all who saw it as apparently the last opportunity to settle the issue peacefully. The exodus that began on the day of occupation and continued ever since intensified from the beginning of September with expatriate families of all countries pondering to make a move.



Bangladeshi workers and cleaners were the first Bangladeshis to leave Kuwait following the invasion. They found themselves stuck in the no-man�s-land for days before the Jordanian immigration authorities could clear them for entry into Jordan. Again, once within Jordan, they had to wait for long in camps until they could be airlifted to Bangladesh. Initially, when our government was busy arranging necessary funds and aircraft for their evacuation, these Bangladeshis had to suffer some unspeakable miseries in the camps. However, before long, the situation improved, as our government arranged aircraft and the international community came forward to help the suffering humanity to return to their respective countries.



Foreign embassies in Kuwait found it difficult to operate in an occupied Kuwait. None of their countries approved of the Iraqi occupation. The invasion was condemned by almost all countries. And as the United States and Britain decided to send forces to the Gulf to protect Saudi Arabia and also pressed for the withdrawal of Iraqi troops from Kuwait, the Iraqi troops surrounded their embassies in Kuwait. Later, when the UN Security Council passed resolutions on the Gulf crisis, and different countries, including Bangladesh, decided to send troops to the Gulf, the Iraqi troops surrounded some more embassies and tightened their grip on the western embassies. They cut off electricity and water supply to some of them. Among the worst victims were the US, British, French, Netherlands, Egyptian, Norwegian and Italian embassies. The Iraqi troops often passed by our chancery during their routine patrol of the area. But it was on 13 September that two people from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry visited our Embassy and asked our Security Guard to take the flag down and not to hoist it anymore. Earlier, following the August 8 merger of Kuwait with Iraq, the Iraqi authorities asked the foreign embassies in Kuwait to close down their missions by August 24 mid-night and repair to Baghdad, as Kuwait, they said, had become a part of Iraq. They announced that any diplomat who would violate this deadline would lose his or her diplomatic immunity and be treated as an ordinary person. This Iraqi-imposed deadline was violated by all but a few embassies like the Indian, Malaysian, Indonesian and Sri Lankan. The diplomats who still remained in Kuwait after the deadline had to restrict their movements to avoid frequent exposers of their cars� diplomatic number plates and their identity to the occupation troops.



However, gradually many embassies especially those of Asia, Latin America and black Africa suspended their operation and left for Baghdad, as under the prevalent circumstances they were rendered functionally crippled. Our Embassy still held on, maintaining a low-profile and discreetly still providing consular facilities to our fast shrinking community to help it leave Kuwait as soon as it could. On 15 September, Iraqi troops violated diplomatic premises of French, Dutch and Italian embassies. They arrested three French nationals from the French ambassador�s residence. It was for the first time that the occupying troops made such encroachment on diplomatic premises, though they had been already surrounding some western embassies for a long time. On different occasions, the Norwegian ambassador was detained when travelling by his flag-car and later forced to leave Kuwait for Baghdad. The Pakistani ambassador was also detained for about six hours when he was travelling by his flag-car within the city.



He was asked to leave Kuwait without fail within three days. On 12 September morning, some Iraqi troops entered the residence of our Economic Counsellor and took away some tinned food-items and also stole his wristwatch. Such was the scenario when, the government of Bangladesh decided to temporarily suspend the operation of our Mission in Kuwait. On the morning of 16 September we (all diplomats and the remaining staff members of our embassy) set off for Baghdad in a convoy of two buses and one car. (It may be mentioned here that most families of the embassy officials, and the non-essential staff members were sent to Baghdad earlier on 10 September en route to Bangladesh. They arrived in Dhaka on 14 September. (To be continued)



- The writer is a former ambassador & secretary to the Government of Bangladesh

Part- 2

