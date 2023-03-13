Video
44 kg of venison seized at Koyra

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

KOYRA, KHULNA, Mar 12: A total of 44 kilogram (kg) of venison was seized by police in Koyra Upazila of the district while three poachers were arrested on Sunday.

A police team from the upazila police station (PS) conducted separate raids and arrested the three people with the deer meat.

In a secret information, the team arrested Saheb Ali Gazi, son of Amir Ali Gazi of Pata Khali Village under South Bedkashi Union along with 27 kg venison in Sadar Upazila at around 10:30 am.

Abul Kashem, son of Abdul Hakim Sheikh of Rajapur Village in  Rupsa Upazila, and Badr Al Asim Qureshi, son of Abul Kalam of Palpara Road area under Khulna Sonadanga PS were arrested with 17 kg from Gabbunia area under North Bedkashi Union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS ABMS Doha (BPM) said, the police patrolling has been intensified to nab criminals.

A case has been registered against the detained persons under the Wildlife Act, the OC added.



