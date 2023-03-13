Video
Home Countryside

RU admission test to follow short syllabus

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
RU Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 12: The admission test of first-year bachelor (honours) in the academic year 2022-23 will be held in the short syllabus.

This information has been confirmed on the university's website recently.

According to the short syllabus, as followed by the board in the HSC-2022 exam, the admission examination for the first-year (honours) class will be held.

The initial application for admission will run from 12 pm on March 15 to 12 am on March 27. The final application can be made from April 9 at 12pm to April 15 at 12am.

The initial application fee is Tk 55. The admission test in three units 'A', 'B' and 'C' will be held in four shifts from May 29 to May 31 daily from 9 am to 10 am, 11 am to 12 pm, 1 pm to 2 pm and 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm respectively.

The admission test will be conducted with 80 multiple-choice questions. The total mark will be 100 meaning the value of each question at 1.25.

Besides, 1 mark will be deducted for five wrong answers. The pass number is 40.

The detailed information regarding admission can be known from the university website at www.ru.ac.bd and the notice published in newspapers.


