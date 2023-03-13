12 people found dead in 11 districts

A total of 12 people including two elderly men and three women have been found dead in separate incidents in 11 districts- Sirajganj, Rangamati, Patuakhali, Chattogram, Thakurgaon, Chuadanga, Chandpur, Moulvibazar, Dinajpur, Bhola and Noakhali, in recent times.



SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a child, who remained missing from Saturday morning, from the bank of the Jamuna River in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Md Tanjid Sarker, 9, son of Latif Sarker, hailed from Gachha Union under Sadar Upazila of Gazipur District. He was a fourth grader of a local primary school.



Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chauhali Police Station (PS) Harun-Ur-Rashid said the child went out of the house to play on Saturday morning, but did not return. After searching the whole day, his family members filed a general diary with the PS.



Later on, locals saw the body of the child lying on the bank of the Jamuna River in the area at around 9 am on Sunday and informed police.



Being informed, police rushed there and have recovered the throat-slit body.



"Primarily police suspected that the child had been strangled to death first, and then, the killers slit the child's throat to confirm the death," he said.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.



KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Members of Police and Fire Service Department recovered the body of an elderly man from the Kaptai Lake in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The deceased was identified as Jamal Uddin, 60, son of late Anwar Hossain, a resident of Bashkendra area under Kaptai Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Kaptai Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Eng Abdul Latif said after seeing a pair of sandal locals guessed a man might have drowned in the lake and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police and firefighters rushed there and recovered the body from the lake in the evening.



The body was, later, sent to Rangamati General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.



Kaptai PS OC Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a woman from her house in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Khokran Bibi, 52, daughter of late Menaj Hawlader, a resident of Bhikakhali Village under Mirzaganj Union of the upazila. She used to work as a maid in others' house.



Police and local sources said Khokran's neighbour Tanjila, 15, went to the deceased's house to invite her in a party, but she found her room was locked from inside. After calling her several times, she looked into the room through a hole of the wall and saw the blood-stained body of the woman was lying on the ground.



She started shouting for help after seeing that. After hearing the shout, locals rushed there and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body. It has marks of injuries beside the left eye.



Later on, the body was sent to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Mirzaganj PS OC Md Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken after investigation, the OC added.



CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Purba Railway Line area of Patyia Upazila in the district on Friday noon.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.



According to local sources, the man was found hanging from a branch of a tree in the aforesaid area at around 2 pm.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Patyia PS OC Rezaul Karim Mazumder confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



THAKURGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from a jackfruit tree in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Bela Rani, 27, wife of Kripan Sinha, a resident of Bhotpara area under Charole Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Sadhu Jishu Ram of Solabandar Village under Paria Union.



Police sources said locals saw the body of the housewife hanging from a branch of a jackfruit tree beside Bhotpara Kali Temple under Charole Union in the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



The body was, later, sent to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's husband Kripan Sinha claimed that his wife did unnatural activities during the full moon and the eclipse. On Wednesday night, she was also seemed mentally-unstable.



The deceased's father Sadhu Jishu Ram also acknowledged the matter and said he has no complaint in this regard.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and an unnatural death case was filed with Baliadangi PS in this regard.

Baliadangi PS OC Khairul Anam Dawn confirmed the incident.



CHUADANGA: Police recovered the body with hand and feet tied up of an easy-bike driver, who remained missing for two days, from a corn field in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.



The deceased was identified as Ashraf Sardar, 40, son of late Shamser Sarder, a resident of Doulatdiar Village under Sadar Upazila of the district.



According to the deceased's family members, Ashraf went out of the house along with his easy-bike on Monday night. He had been missing since then. On Wednesday afternoon, they were informed that his body was found in Ibrahimpur Village of the upazila.



Damurhuda PS OC Ferdous Wahid said locals saw the body was lying on the field at Ibrahimpur in the afternoon and informed police.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body in the evening. The body was then sent to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Later on, the law enforcers including DB, CID and Crime Scene Unit of police visited the scene, the OC added.



CHANDPUR: The body of a young man has been recovered from a beel in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Md Akter Hossain, 27, son of Abu Taher, a resident of Dingibanga Village under Matlab Dakshin Upazila in the district.



According police sources, locals spotted the body of Akter Hossain in the Pipia Beel in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Hajiganj PS OC Mohammed Zubair Syed confirmed the incident, that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a college student from beside of the Musibazar-Moulvibazar road in Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Rafsan Rahee, 23, son of Humayun Kabir, a resident of Babubazar area under Rahimpur Union of the upazila. He was a student of Moulvibazar Government College.



According to Siddique Ali, uncle of the deceased, Rahee went out of the house along with his friends after dinner on Tuesday night, but did not return home. At around 1:30 am on Wednesday, they were informed that Rahee was killed in a road accident.



"It was not a road accident but a pre-planned murder," claimed the deceased's family members.



Kamalganj PS OC Sanjay Chakrabarty said locals saw the body beside the road in Shreenathpur area and informed police at around 1 am.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the blood stained body.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and a case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard, the OC added.



DINAJPUR: Two people including a college student have been found dead in separate incidents in Birganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.



Police recovered the body of a medicine shop owner from a ditch under a bridge on the Jamtala-Telipara road in Birganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mahafuz Alam, 35, son of Abdul Mazid, a resident of Dakshin Faridpur Telipara area under Shatgram Union of the upazila.



Quoting locals, Birganj PS OC Subrata Kumar Sarkar said Mahafuz Alam was a drug addict. He might have fell from the bridge and drowned in the ditch after taking drugs on Monday night.



Locals saw the body on Tuesday morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the ditch.



The body was, later, sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, police recovered the body of a college student, three days after he went missing, from the district town on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Shahrin Alam Bipul, 28, son of Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Gobindapur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was an honours first year student of Dinajpur Government City College in the district town.



Kotwali PS OC Tanveerul Islam said Shahrin left home on March 4, but did not return.



Elder brother of Shahrin field a general diary with the PS concerned at night in this regard.



Later on, locals found a body of a person behind the gallery of Dinajpur Stadium at Pulhat of the town on Monday noon and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdul Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The official further said the body had some injury marks.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a speech-impaired woman from a ditch in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.



The deceased was identified as Mst Swapna Begum, 28, daughter of Alamigir of Dewan Bari in Dakshin Fulbagicha Village under Lalmohan Sadar Union in the upazila.



The deceased's father Alamgir said Swapna was a speech-impaired woman. She got married about 10 years back. Despite of having a son and a daughter with Swapna, her husband married another girl a couple of months back and started living in Khagrachhari.



Since then Swapna along with her children lived in her parents' house.



However, she went missing from the house on March 5 last.



Later on, relatives of Sawpna spotted her body in a ditch in the area at around 11:30 am on Tuesday and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the half-naked body of Swapna at noon and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lalmohan PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.



NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a drain in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Mannan, 80, son of Jigir Mia, a resident of Bhuiyan Bari in Ward No. 6 under Chatkhil Municipality.



The deceased's nephew Nasir said Abdul Mannan went to a tea stall after performing Esha prayer on Monday. He had been missing since then. His mobile phone was also found switched off.



Later on, locals spotted the body of Abdul Mannan inside an under construction drain in front of Dak Banglow at Ward No. 2 under Chatkhil Municipality at around 10 am and informed police.



Being informed, police rushed there and have recovered the body from the drain at around 11 am.



Police and the deceased's family members suspect that the man might have died after falling into the drain on Monday night accidentally.

Chatkhil PS OC Md Gias Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



