Road mishaps claim 10 lives in 7 dists

Eight people including four females have been killed and at least 69 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Gazipur, Dinajpur, Jashore, Rajshahi, Netrakona, Munshiganj and Patuakhali, in recent times.



GAZIPUR: Two people were killed and another was injured in a collision between a sand-laden truck and a chicken carrying pickup van on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur Municipality early Sunday.



The accident took place in Salna area of the municipal area at around 2am.



The deceased were identified as the pickup van driver Ariful Islam, son of late Islam Uddin, a resident of Faridpur Village of Sreepur Upazila, and his helper Jasim Uddin Molla, son of Amir Uddin Molla, of Ojharpar Village under Gacha Police Station (PS) in the district.



According to local sources, a sand-laden truck collided head-on with a chicken carrying pickup van coming from the opposite direction, leaving three people critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmrd Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Jasim dead. Later on, Ariful succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the bodies.



The bodies were, later, sent to the hospital morgue for autopsies.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazipur Sadar PS Md Jiaul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.



DINAJPUR: Two people including a college girl have been killed in separate road accidents in Nawabganj and Chirirbandar upazilas of the district in three days.



An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila on Friday noon.



The deceased was identified as Rashida Begum, 70, wife of late Shamsul Haque, a resident of Harirampur Village under Daudpur Union.



Police and local sources said Rashida Begum was crossing the Daudpur-Bhaduria road in front of Daudpur Post Office at around 12 pm. At that time, a picnic bus coming from Kahalu Upazila in Bogura hit the woman, leaving her critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rashida Begum dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



Nawabganj PS OC Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident.



On the other hand, a college student was killed after being crushed by a truck in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The accident took place in Guatali area on the Dashmail-Syedpur highway under Tentulia Union of the upazila at around 10:45am.

The deceased was identified as Prity Rani Roy, 20, daughter of Chhatramohan Roy of Sundarban Driverpara Village under Sadar Upazila in the district. She was an honours second year student at Dinajpur Government College.



Police and local sources said Prity Rani was going to visit a doctor at Old Bhusirbandar along with her paternal grandmother Kiranbala in the morning riding by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, a Dashmail-bound truck hit the auto-rickshaw in Guatali area, leaving Prity Rani dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, and arrested its driver and his helper from the scene.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dashmail Highway PS Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.



SHARSHA, JASHORE: A student was killed and two others were injured as two motorcycles were collided head-on at Ulashi in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Golam Rabbi Pias Hossain, 15, son of Monju Ali of the area. He was a tenth grader of Barnamala Bidyapith in Ulashi.



Pias carrying pillion passengers on a motorbike were returning home from his father's workplace at Ulashi Bazar in the afternoon.



When he reached Kamarbari intersection, another motorbike collided head-on with his vehicle, leaving three persons critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Jashore General Hospital, where Pias succumbed to his injuries.



Sharsha PS OC SM Akikul Islam confirmed the incident.



RAJSHAHI: Two persons including a woman have been killed when an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with an auto-van in Paba Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased were identified as auto-van driver Rahat Ali, 45, and passenger Rina Begum, 50.



Katakhali PS OC Jahangir Alam said an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a battery-run auto-van at around 9:30am, leaving Rahat and Rina critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



The OC further said police seized the auto-rickshaw, but the driver of the vehicle managed to flee the scene.



Preparations are underway to file a case in this connection, the official added.



NETRAKONA: A student was killed and at least 50 others were injured as a picnic bus overturned in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The accident took place inLakshmipur Bazaar area of the upazila at around 11:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Himel Sheikh, 10, son of Rahim Sheikh, hailed from Jagatkuri Village in Bhuapur Upazila of Tangail District.



Quoting locals, Durgapur PS OC Shibirul Islam said a bus of 'Suwad Transports' was going to a picnic spot in Durgapur Upazila from Muktagachha Upazila of Mymensingh carrying 73 students of Baitul Quba Madrasa. When it reached Lakshmipur Bazaar, the bus overturned as its driver lost control over the steering, which left at least 51 people injured.



Being informed, firefighters and police rescued the injured and took them to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Himel dead and referred some of the injured to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital as their condition was critical, the OC added.



SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The accident took place in Samashpur area on the Bangabandhu Expressway of the upazila at around 6am.



The deceased was identified as Md Raihan Sheikh, 15, hailed from Kamrangirchar of Dhaka.

The injured person is Hridoy, 18, a resident of the same area.



Local sources said a Mawa-bound private car hit a motorcycle in Samashpur area at around 6am, leaving Raihan and Hridoy seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Raihan dead.



Hansara Highway PS OC Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.



PATUAKHALI: A minor girl was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a road accident in the district town on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Roza, 10, daughter of Riaz, hailed from Muktaram Village in Kurigram District.



Police and local sources said Roza along with her family members was going to visit Kuakata Sea Beach from Abdullahpur riding by a bus. On the way, the bus fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering while overtaking a pickup van on the north side of Patuakhali Bridge at dawn. At least 16 people were injured at that time.



Locals took them to Patuakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Roza dead.



Patuakhali Sadar PS OC (Investigation) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.