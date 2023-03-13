Video
Home Countryside

‘BD progressing fast since 2009’

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Mar 12: State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee on Saturday visited one palli, one product-based Embroidery Palli at Bhabanipur Village under Boali Union of Sadar Upazila in the district.

During the visit, the state minister went round the sections of the embroidery palli and talked to entrepreneurs. He also exchanged his views with the entrepreneurs about their progress of the Embroidery Palli. He expressed satisfaction over the craftsmanship of the embroidery industry here and gave instructions so that it is sustainable even after the end of the project.

The state minister also expressed his optimism saying that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been progressing fast since 2009. If the development trend of the country continues, the country would be turned into Smart one before the specific time 2041.

Director General of Rural Development Academy, Bogura Khalil Ahmed, Project Director Abdus Sabur and other officials accompanied the state minister during his visit.

Mentionable that the Embroidery Palli was created at the village under a project, namely Gaibandha Integrated Rural Poverty Alleviation, being implemented by BRDB (Bangladesh Rural Development Board), which is aimed to eradicate poverty of 16,000 poor men including rural women through engaging themselves in various income-generating activities, office sources said.


