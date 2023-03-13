Video
Al-Sudani promises action to tackle crippling climate change

Published : Monday, 13 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

BAGHDAD , Mar 12: Iraq's prime minister Sunday promised sweeping measures to tackle climate change - which has affected millions across the country - including plans to meet a third of the country's electricity demands using renewable energy.

Climate change for years has compounded the woes of the troubled country. Droughts and increased water salinity have destroyed crops, animals and farms and dried up entire bodies of water. Hospitals have faced waves of patients with respiratory illnesses caused by rampant sandstorms. Climate change has also played a role in Iraq's ongoing struggle to combat cholera.

"More than seven million citizens have been affected in Iraq
and hundreds of thousands have been displaced because they lost their livelihoods that rely on agriculture and hunting," Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a speech to open the two-day Iraq Climate Conference in Basra.     AP


